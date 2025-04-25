Teenager Joao Fonseca returns dominantly to Madrid Open

HQ

Joao Fonseca, one of the breakthroughs of the year in tennis and a potential big champion for the future, has started dominatelly his run at Madrid Open. The 18-year-old Brazilian returned to Madrid, the city where he became the youngest player to win at the Spanish ATP 1,000, last year, only being 17.

Now, already with a trophy in his bell, the Argentinian Open in Buenos Aires (being also the 10th youngest to win a title in the Tour history) the World No. 65 beat World No. 114 Elmer Moller from Demark, 6-2, 6-3.

Fonseca starts this way his run at the relentless European clay series of tournaments, which he loves. "I love playing on clay. I was born on the clay, so I like to play on it, even with altitude. I like to focus on my serves and play aggressive, so feeling good this week", Fonseca said on ATP.com. His next rival will be much tougher, thogh: Tommy Paul, World No. 12.