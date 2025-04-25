English
Teenage student fatally stabs classmate in French school attack

The 15-year-old was overpowered by teachers after injuring four in total, motives remain unclear.

The latest news on France. Tragedy struck a private Catholic school in Nantes when a teenage student fatally stabbed a classmate and injured three others in a midday assault that left the community shaken.

The attack unfolded shortly after the boy reportedly sent a lengthy email to the entire school, containing ramblings about environmental concerns and anti-globalist themes. Teachers managed to restrain him before police arrived, preventing further harm.

While no terrorist links have been established, disturbing reports suggest the boy may have previously expressed sympathies with Nazi ideology, raising questions about potential warning signs. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

French police // Shutterstock

