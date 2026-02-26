Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is regarded as a "new kind of horror remake"

While much of Hollywood's latest efforts can feel like regulated garbage, the horror genre is experiencing a golden period, where there are tons of exciting and worthwhile new projects frequently making their arrival. To this end, the director of I Saw the TV Glow will soon be back, as Jane Schoenbrun will soon be bringing her next film to cinemas around the world.

Known as Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, this is regarded as a "new kind of horror remake" and it's a film that has a meta element to it, as it follows a director that is making a new chapter in a slasher series, which soon falls into disarray after she becomes obsessed with the actor who played the "final girl" in the original film this remake is based upon.

Coming to cinemas from August 7, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is headlined by Gillian Anderson, but also features the talents of Patrick Fischer, Zach Cherry, Hannah Einbinder, and more. You can see the teaser trailer for the horror flick below.