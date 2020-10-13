LIVE

Smite

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles visit Smite next month

This is a crossover that we can't say that we were expecting.

Do you miss the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Not the ones on steroids from Michael Bay's movies, but the real quartet from the late '80s cartoon? We know we do, and fortunately, Hi-Rez Studios has something in store for us. Next month, they are launching a cross-over with the Turtles in Smite, with skins for Osiris (Leonardo), Sun Wukong (Donatello), Loki (Raphael), and finally Mercury (Michelangelo).

Check the trailer out below and don't forget to turn up the volume as this is something that surely will make you smile today. Cowabunga!

Smite

