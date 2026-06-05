Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is officially back on the menu, PlatinumGames attached as developer

HQ

A few years ago, Black Forest Games was in the process of making a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin title, a project that adapts the comics of the same name and sees one remaining Ninja Turtle left and looking to avenge his fallen brothers. But the project fell apart and eventual development was halted, seemingly suggesting this game would not see the light of day.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, as during Summer Game Fest, it was revealed that Paramount Games Studios first publishing effort will in fact revolve around a TMNT: The Last Ronin game, with the action-RPG veterans of PlatinumGames at the helm and attached as the developer.

We don't have much else to go on yet as per the project, as we were simply shown a CG trailer, but PlatinumGames are a rather efficient team, meaning it may not be too long until we start to hear and see more information from the project.

For the time being, check out the announcement trailer below.