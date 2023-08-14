Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is coming from the Destroy All Humans remake developer

Black Forest Games is handling the exciting upcoming title.

After previously working on and delivering two remakes of the first two Destroy All Humans games for THQ Nordic, developer Black Forest Games is now being given the task of handling the very exciting and anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

As was revealed during the recent THQ Nordic Showcase, the game will be based on the comic book that sees the Turtles in a grim future, where all but one has been killed, leaving the last to pick up his brothers' weapons and head out on a hopeless mission of justice.

As the game is still very early in its development, there's no mention of a release window, but the reveal trailer does affirm that the game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles when it eventually debuts.

