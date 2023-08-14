Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is coming from the Destroy All Humans remake developer

HQ

After previously working on and delivering two remakes of the first two Destroy All Humans games for THQ Nordic, developer Black Forest Games is now being given the task of handling the very exciting and anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

As was revealed during the recent THQ Nordic Showcase, the game will be based on the comic book that sees the Turtles in a grim future, where all but one has been killed, leaving the last to pick up his brothers' weapons and head out on a hopeless mission of justice.

As the game is still very early in its development, there's no mention of a release window, but the reveal trailer does affirm that the game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles when it eventually debuts.