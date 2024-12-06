Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown announced with a first trailer

There have been several Turtles games in recent years, almost all of which have been good, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge being the best example of this. What they all have in common is that they tend to be action-oriented, but that doesn't have to be the case, at least according to Strange Scaffold.

Therefore, they have now announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, and as the name so clearly indicates, it is strategy that is the focus. The story takes place many years later than we are used to, as Shredder has died and a new leader has taken over the Foot Clan, and Splinter has unfortunately died as well (which of course raises the question of whether the turtles are still technically even teenagers then?)

The game is turn-based and so far only a PC version has been announced, but when it will be released is still unclear and the developers have not even wanted to unveil the year of premiere. In the press release we can read:

"Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they're not just growing up... they're growing apart.

Battle the Foot Clan as a powerful new leader takes control in action-packed campaigns that showcase each Turtle individually. Carve through enemies in 20 constantly-mutating levels that grow, shrink, and add new threats with each turn, inspired by classic TMNT games!"

Check out the first trailer below. What do you think of this more tactical turtle interpretation?