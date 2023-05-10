It's nice to have developers who never hide or lie about their sources of inspiration when a specific game is clearly heavily inspired by another. When the SNK studio behind Fatal Fury in the 90s never even mentioned Street Fighter or when the Crash Nitro developers said they didn't see Mario Kart as a source of inspiration, I was just as annoyed as I was when Free Radical said they hadn't looked at Halo during the development of Haze or when Ubisoft pretended that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild didn't even exist when promoting Immortals: Fenix Rising. That sort of thing can really piss me off and I was so pleased that Super Evil Megacorp, when announcing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, said, directly, that the inspiration was Hades. Because this game is a clear Hades copy.

What the developers here have done is play Hades a ton, around the clock for a year, and then just tried to mould a Turtles game in the exact same template, to the letter. Everything is extremely reminiscent of Hades. The dialogue is presented in boxes with text that looks exactly like it does in Hades. The battle mechanics work like in Hades. The environment design is very similar to Hades with the difference that there are more sewer pipes and bright green sewage in this game, and the roguelike setup is identical. When, as in the case of Super Evil Megacorp, they never made a fuss about it but rather paid tribute and honoured the game they stole so much from, it becomes more homage than anything else and, as I said, I can appreciate that. Having said that, it is important for me to point out that this game is boundlessly unoriginal. And the story is woefully boring.

Splinterhas been kidnapped by Shredder. Wowza! The pizza-loving turtle kids have to scramble to rescue their mentor and companion. That's it, and the dialogue is so crammed with meaningless babble that ultimately says or means nothing but pure gibberish, that I wish it could be permanently disabled from the start menu. The layout and game mechanics are all better, although I strongly advise against playing this on an iPhone. Even on my iPhone 14 Pro Max, the screen is too small and the turtles too tiny for you to ever see what they're doing or which way they're facing to survive the challenging battles on offer here. I tried running it on my iPhone for about half an hour before I gave up and installed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate on my Apple TV, and only then could I really see what the hell is going on, on the screen.

This is an ad:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is difficult. Like other popular roguelikes such as Hades, Dead Cells, and Slay the Spire, it involves arbitrarily rendered rooms whose random enemies must be hacked down while you do everything in your power to survive. If you die, everything starts over and you're forced to fight your way out of the same room again, and again and again, which is why it's important that you enjoy this game with three turtle-loving friends, because co-op is the key to success, here. If you have three friends and play on a larger screen than an iPhone or an iPad, it is much easier to protect each other and thus advance faster through the world, and it is also much easier to get some kind of overview of what is actually happening in the picture.

The four different turtles have different abilities and belong to different classes, if you will, and while, for example, Raphael is quick and athletic, Leo is an all-rounder, but I chose Donatello who must be described as a "tank" in this ensemble. Abilities and attacks can of course be upgraded and you have to choose which way you want to go in terms of traits and favourite attacks because every little upgrade can ultimately mean the difference between success or sudden, untimely death.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, while entertaining, is not extremely fun. It's not particularly immersive or hard to put down, and it's not overly pretty, either. But that said, it's an enjoyable and light-hearted Hades copy for up to four players that nicely frames and captures the right kind of Turtles atmosphere and is just challenging enough for those who like the roguelike approach.

This is an ad: