English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will make an apperance at Gamescom 2021

An announcement and a "world premiere new look" will be featured.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Gamescom Opening Night Live only being a few short days away, host Geoff Keighly has taken to Twitter to tease a few upcoming announcements. Through a series of tweets, we have learned that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and a possible Saints Row reboot will be present. Keighly has also announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be taking the spotlight during the showcase.

The teaser tweet notes that there will be an announcement and a "world premiere new look" at the game. If we were to bet then we would guess that the announcement will be related to the game's release date, as we still don't know when it will hit store shelves. More platforms also could potentially be revealed, as we only know that it's coming to Nintendo Switch and PC at present.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy