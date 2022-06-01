Cookies

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
news
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge seems to be releasing very soon

It looks like we might know more at the PlayStation State of Play tomorrow.

We've been impressed by the retro-inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge ever since it was revealed last spring. But despite being over a year ago, we still don't have a release date.

Technically, we still don't, but it seems like the PlayStation database just might have given us a great clue. According to the usually very reliable PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will be released on June 16 according to the PlayStation database, and this isn't your typical placeholder (which usually is at the end of a month) and happens to be a Thursday, which is common for new game releases.

If this turns out to be true, we should expect an announcement shortly as it just two weeks away. A reasonable guess is that the launch date will be confirmed during tomorrow's PlayStation stream, which is expected to offer several interesting reveals.

