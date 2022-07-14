Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is already a million seller

HQ

Dotemu and developer Tribute Games has announced that despite only launching around a month ago, the beat'em up action game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has become a million seller.

That's right, the game has already shifted over one million units, and to mark that success Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu has released the following statement.

"TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is the game I dreamed of working on ever since I began watching the original cartoon and funneling coins into the TMNT arcade cabinets as a kid. We are immensely grateful to Nickelodeon for the opportunity to honor an era of TMNT that profoundly impacted the lives of everyone at Dotemu, and to our friends at Tribute Games for expertly capturing the classic thrill of the Turtles' battles with the Foot Clan in a new experience that feels completely fresh and exciting to play."

As TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is also part of Game Pass (both for console and PC), there's no way of knowing exactly how many people the game has actually released, but no doubt it's a fair few more than the just one million players.