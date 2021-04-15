LIVE

Live broadcast
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge coming to Switch

It was previously only announced for PC.

It was revealed in March that the creators of Streets of Rage 4 was developing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, with only PC confirmed as a format, it will also be released for "consoles." During the Nintendo indie event today, this changed as it was also announced for Switch.

To make things even better, we also got a new trailer that shows plenty of gameplay, excellent pixel designs and some sweet chip music. We can, of course, look forward to co-op for up to four people when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge launches later this year, hopefully (and probably) also for PlayStation and Xbox.

Check out all the good fun below, this really seems to be a love letter for Turtles fans. Or people who just happen to love awesome games.

