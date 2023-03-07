Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer shows off striking animation style

Just yesterday, we reported on the cast for the upcoming animated film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which features an absolutely stacked list of stars, including Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Ice Cube, and more.

But to add to this, as was promised, the trailer for the movie has now arrived, and in it we're given a look at the striking and rather unique animation style that it uses, which once again brings to mind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as is the case with many new animated movies as of late, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and even The Bad Guys.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem will see a younger version of the Turtles brought to life, where they will need to grapple with their roles as crime fighters in New York City, all while facing off with all manner of trouble-making mutants.

The movie will open on August 4 this year in cinemas, and on top of catching the trailer below, you can also check out the movie's poster.