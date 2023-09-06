Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to get the video game treatment in 2024

Outright Games has published a huge collection of exciting video games, each tailored to younger audiences and being based on iconic and beloved brands. In the past, this has included Star Trek, Transformers, DC, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, How to Train Your Dragon, and more, and in 2024, this list will be expanding further with a new radical project.

The publisher has now announced that it is teaming up with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products to publish a video game based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The title is currently yet-to-be officially named, but we have been told that it will be coming to PC and consoles next year, and that the synopsis for the game is as follows:

"Taking place months after the events of the movie, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film's bold, painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat."

A first concept art image of the game has also been released, and you can see that below.