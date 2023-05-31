Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shows off its villains in new trailer

HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem just released its official trailer, giving us more of a look at our four main karate-trained turtles, as well as Master Splinter, April O'Neil, and the villains of the movie.

Our turtles aren't exposed to society in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Instead, they hide away, chopping up melons and anything they can find with their ninja weapons. It looks like we'll be getting a fresh origin story for the turtles here, as they'll have to prove themselves to New York City as heroes.

Getting in the way of that is a band of mutants that at first try and recruit the turtles, but Leo and the gang aren't down for wiping humanity off the face of the earth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases in theatres on the 2nd of August. Will you be watching?