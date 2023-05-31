Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem shows off its villains in new trailer

It's mutant civil war by the looks of things.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem just released its official trailer, giving us more of a look at our four main karate-trained turtles, as well as Master Splinter, April O'Neil, and the villains of the movie.

Our turtles aren't exposed to society in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Instead, they hide away, chopping up melons and anything they can find with their ninja weapons. It looks like we'll be getting a fresh origin story for the turtles here, as they'll have to prove themselves to New York City as heroes.

Getting in the way of that is a band of mutants that at first try and recruit the turtles, but Leo and the gang aren't down for wiping humanity off the face of the earth.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases in theatres on the 2nd of August. Will you be watching?

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content