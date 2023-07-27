Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting a sequel

HQ

I'm far from the only one very excited to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on the 2nd of August, and it's quite clear even Paramount itself is quite happy with what Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears, Seth Rogen and crew have made.

Variety reveals that Paramount not only has greenlit a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but also a 2D animated spin-off series for Paramount+ meant to function as a kind of bridge between the two films across two seasons. It seems like these plans have been worked on for quite a while considering we already know the series is called Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and that Jeff Rowe will remain in the director's chair for the second movie.

How does this sound to you?