Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animators weren't overworked

It was a priority of producer Seth Rogen and the film's director.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's director Jeff Rowe and producer Seth Rogen have stated that they were adamant about ensuring that the movie's animators had a good work-life balance.

"That was the thing that was really important to us on this film, and I learned it from Seth and Evan [Goldberg] because in getting to know Seth, I'm like, 'He has a really good work-life balance and everyone at Point Gray does,'" Rowe told Insider.

"I asked [Seth] about that and he is like, 'Well, we're like when you're doing live action, sometimes you're on a set for 40 days in a row and it is exhausting and tiring. And we want to make sure that our people have time away from that and that it doesn't become their entire lives.' I really took that to heart and wanted to make sure that when we made this film, we did it ethically."

Recently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has drawn criticism from animators who report they were overworked while making the film. It's nice to know that even with a lot of great animation gracing our screens this year that at least some of it is done ethically.

