Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the new A.K.I join Street Fighter 6

We'll be able to play as the TMNT tomorrow, while a crazy woman comes later this fall.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Project L, Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 1 all had some exciting announcements and trailers for us at EVO, so it's no surprise the big, already released fighting game from Capcom also had some.

The first trailer below reveals that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will join Street Fighter 6 on the 8th of August. It's not quite what you might have dreamed of, however, as this is just a collaboration that makes it possible to make our custom character look like one of the turtles, wear TMNT-inspired gear, use special emotes, apply new titles and some other minor things.

Capcom knows people expected bigger things than that at the fighting tournament, so they've also given us a trailer announcing that a new character called A.K.I will join Street Fighter 6's character roster "this fall". We're only shown a cinematic, so it's difficult to say how she'll fight, but there's no doubt that those long nails will come in handy.

HQ
HQ
Street Fighter 6

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content