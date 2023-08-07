Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the new A.K.I join Street Fighter 6

HQ

Project L, Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 1 all had some exciting announcements and trailers for us at EVO, so it's no surprise the big, already released fighting game from Capcom also had some.

The first trailer below reveals that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will join Street Fighter 6 on the 8th of August. It's not quite what you might have dreamed of, however, as this is just a collaboration that makes it possible to make our custom character look like one of the turtles, wear TMNT-inspired gear, use special emotes, apply new titles and some other minor things.

Capcom knows people expected bigger things than that at the fighting tournament, so they've also given us a trailer announcing that a new character called A.K.I will join Street Fighter 6's character roster "this fall". We're only shown a cinematic, so it's difficult to say how she'll fight, but there's no doubt that those long nails will come in handy.

