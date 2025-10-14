Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Magic: The Gathering are crossing over for a new collaboration

HQ

The list of Magic: The Gathering crossovers continues. Following recent collaborations that are either already available or launching soon and include Final Fantasy, Spider-Man, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and various PlayStation brands, now another big exciting collab has been promised.

As revealed at New York Comic Con, fittingly a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab has been presented, with this bringing the various ninja reptiles to the card game as soon as March 2026.

You'll be able to get cards that depict the turtles in different states, for example Leonardo as either the Worldly Warrior, as Balance, as the Sewer Samurai, and more. Each of the turtles come in different colour themes, with Leo being (strangely enough) white, Raphael fittingly being red, Donnatello (also oddly) being blue, and Michelangelo (again, peculiarly) being green. There are then multicolour and black options that add Shredder and Splinter and other additional heroes and villains from the TMNT world.

You can see much of the set over here and as for the firm release date, this seems to be planned for March 6, 2026.

