Teenage Engineering's latest sampler is for the wannabe bardcore superstars

HQ

We're not quite sure why you would ever need one, but if you so happen to be a bard or court musician trapped in the 21st century and being forced to trade your lute or hurdy gurdy for an electric guitar, then the talented folk over at Teenage Engineering has developed an alternative solution for your woes.

The EP-1320 is a sampler that is built to deliver sounds and noises akin to the medieval period. This includes instruments from the era as well as Gregorian chants, and a collection of sounds that you may recognise if you lived in the 13th century, such as words, arrows, farm animals, witches, rowdy peasants, and even a dragon. Okay, so maybe it's not 100% historically authentic...

Either way, Teenage Engineering does add that this "comes with hundreds of medieval sounds and samples, a redesigned set of send effects and punch-in FX, a brand new arpeggiator and a collection of craftily captured multi-sampled instruments."

The EP-1320 will set you back around £299, but if you're into bardcore and want to try your hand at creating some of this fantastic music, then it might be worth a purchase. If you've read this entire news article and are still wondering what the hell bardcore is, be sure to check out Beedle The Bardcore's awesome cover of The Real Slim Shady below.

This is an ad: