Teen who built Elon Musk private jet tracker wants $50,000 to delete the account

The young individual, Jack Sweeney, who created the tracker system that follows and reveals information about the location of Elon Musk's private jet has stated that he wants $50,000 to take down the tracker and to delete the Twitter account that publishes the information across the social media platform.

As reported on by Protocol, Sweeney has become known for his systems that use publicly available air traffic data to pinpoint and follow the flight path of several celebrity and influential figures' private jets, such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and of course, Elon Musk. The data is gathered and is then shared via a Twitter bot onto one of many unique accounts (the Musk one is called ElonJet), meaning people can get a pretty good understanding as to where the tracked individuals are at all times.

Even though the system uses public data, it has drawn the attention of Musk, who back in the autumn of last year, was revealed by Sweeney to have contacted him, with the intent to pay Sweeney to take down the tracker. According to Protocol, this saw Musk offer $5,000, with Sweeney countering by stating he'd like $50,000 instead, as he had "done a lot of work on this and $5,000 is not enough."

Since this decision however, it seems like the billionaire has withdrawn any intention to negotiate with Sweeney, as Musk apparently stated that it didn't "feel right to pay to shut this down," and therefore to counter the tracker, Musk has since upgraded his jet to make it harder to track.