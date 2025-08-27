Teen given suspended sentence over Vienna Taylor Swift plot

HQ

The latest news on Germany . On Tuesday, a German court has handed a suspended sentence under juvenile criminal law to a teenager who helped prepare a planned attack against a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

In August last year, Taylor Swift referred to the cancellation of her Vienna performances as "devastating". "But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," she added.

The Syrian youth, influenced by extremist propaganda online, assisted the main suspect by translating bomb-making material and connecting him with militants. His cooperation with prosecutors and full confession led the court to impose conditions rather than prison.

The case had forced the cancellation of multiple sold-out shows in Austria last summer, after authorities uncovered the plot through international intelligence sharing. Other suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, so stay tuned for further updates.