Ted's second season has wrapped production

The Ted TV series debuted and ended up being a massive success in 2024, so much so that it didn't take long until a second season was greenlit. Clearly, Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the creative team have been hard at work fast-tracking a second season, and we say that because it has now been confirmed by the Family Guy veteran and the voice of Ted itself that the second season has wrapped production.

MacFarlane states: "Today we wrap production on TED SEASON 2! Thanks to our stellar writers, cast, and crew for all their amazing work on the funniest season yet!"

While the end of production should mean that the premiere of the second season is closer than it is further away, it is worth noting that Ted's animated element will likely mean the post-production team need a little longer to prepare the episodes than they would if it was all physical and real prop work. That being said, it doesn't seem out of the question to expect Ted to return to television screens by the end of the year.

Are you looking forward to more Ted?