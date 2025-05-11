Ted's back and animated as Peacock greenlights new series

HQ

The Ted series was just the beginning — it's now been announced that the foul-mouthed teddy bear is making a comeback in animated form, with both Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried reportedly returning to reprise their roles.

At the helm (of course) is Seth MacFarlane, who will once again be involved in the production and lend his voice to Ted, just like before. The series is produced by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, best known for Modern Family, and serves as a follow-up to the wildly popular Ted series that turned out to be an unexpected hit for Peacock.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the series is anticipated to maintain the franchise's hallmark blend of adult humor and heartfelt moments. With MacFarlane at the helm and a seasoned production team, Ted: The Animated Series is poised to be a noteworthy addition to Peacock's offerings.

