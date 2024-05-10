Ted will be back on your TV screen in the future

HQ

The Ted TV series has been pretty damn popular, topping streamer charts during its debut, especially in the US and the UK, which is why it's not a huge surprise that Peacock wants more of it. The show, which serves as a prequel to the two theatrical films starring Mark Wahlberg, will be returning for a second season, as Variety reports.

The exact details in regard to plot, production start date, casting, and so forth has yet to be mentioned, but no doubt we can expect Ted to be back on TV screens around the world sooner rather than later.