Ted prequel series gets its first trailer

Seth MacFarlane has been working to bring Ted to TV screens around the world for some time now, and in 2024, we're finally going to see this come to fruition. Because the Ted prequel series, which is confusingly also called Ted like the original movie, has been given its US premiere date, with it slated to drop on Peacock on January 11, 2024.

The show is set in 1993 and follows the early life of the sentient teddy bear and his owner John Bennett, and the full synopsis for the series is as follows:

"In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John's parents, Matty and Susan and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship."

As many regions outside of the US do not have access to Peacock, it's said that Ted will eventually debut elsewhere, including on Sky Max and Now TV for those in the UK sometime in early 2024.

Check out the trailer for the show below.