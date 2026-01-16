Ted plays Dungeons & Dragons in the comedy's second season

HQ

Ted's second season is on the horizon, and ahead of its launch in March, we've got the official trailer to give us a tease of what's coming as Johnny and Ted give us more of their lifelong friendship.

We start the trailer acknowledging that Johnny is a little older now. He's in his senior year of high school and is officially an adult. At least, in his parents' eyes. Johnny still wants to goof off and get up to trouble, which he does plenty of in this new season.

From ringing up a phone sex hotline to sitting down and playing D&D with his family (which of course means we see everyone in fantasy garb), there's plenty of shenanigans going on in Ted Season 2. The new season premieres on the 5th of March, and you can check out the trailer for yourself below: