news
Ted

Ted looks as wild as ever in his new prequel trailer

From getting high to blowing up TVs with a rifle, this isn't your average teddy bear.

HQ

The Ted movies wouldn't be my first guess if you told me Peacock was going to try and make one of its properties into a franchise, but it seems the studio is going that way, now that we have a new trailer for the upcoming Ted prequel series.

It is also titled Ted, and follows the bad-mouthed teddy and his best buddy John in their earlier days. John is struggling to fit in at high school, and Ted has been sent to school along with him so that he can stop destroying stuff at John's house.

Ted is streaming from the 11th of January on the American TV network Peacock, and it'll come to Sky in the UK early next year as well. Seth MacFarlane is returning to play the role of Ted but it doesn't seem like Marky Mark Wahlberg will be making an appearance.

HQ

