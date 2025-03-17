Ted Lasso will return for a fourth season

HQ

It's not exactly a major surprise considering how it was being kept as a bit of an open secret, but now we have confirmation. A fourth season of Ted Lasso is on its way, with Apple TV+ ordering a return of the beloved drama series that remains one of the streamer's most-watched and best-received.

This was made public in a post on social media that shows a seat seemingly from the fictional Nelson Road stadium (Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park in reality) with the show's logo below the seat number of "4".

Deadline has expanded on this a tad to note that the show will see Jason Sudiekis back in his titular role, starring alongside Hannah Waddingham again, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, and even Juno Temple, and we're told a little about the plot and filming plans too.

It's noted that production will kick off in Kansas, following Ted as he returns home, before ultimately crossing back over the pond to the UK to continue the story. The premiere date hasn't been set, but there is mention of production happening from July, likely during the offseason for club football during the summer, when Selhurst Park and such is less frequently used.

Are you excited for more Ted Lasso?