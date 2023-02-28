Ted Lasso takes on the Premier League in Season 3 trailer

HQ

After a long wait, one of Apple TV+'s most beloved series is making a comeback next month. Ted Lasso will be back for its third and potentially final season, and in this one will be going bigger than ever.

And this is because Season 3 will see Ted and AFC Richmond having to find their places and overcome the challenges that the Premier League has to offer. Dealing with world-class organisations, and even an old friend turned rival, this series will be filled with that same quality of wholesome and heartwarming content that made the series so iconic.

With Ted Lasso Season 3 arriving next month, with episodes starting to stream on Apple TV+ from March 15, you can find the trailer for the series below.