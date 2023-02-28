Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso takes on the Premier League in Season 3 trailer

The Apple TV+ series is back next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a long wait, one of Apple TV+'s most beloved series is making a comeback next month. Ted Lasso will be back for its third and potentially final season, and in this one will be going bigger than ever.

And this is because Season 3 will see Ted and AFC Richmond having to find their places and overcome the challenges that the Premier League has to offer. Dealing with world-class organisations, and even an old friend turned rival, this series will be filled with that same quality of wholesome and heartwarming content that made the series so iconic.

With Ted Lasso Season 3 arriving next month, with episodes starting to stream on Apple TV+ from March 15, you can find the trailer for the series below.

HQ
Ted Lasso

Related texts



Loading next content