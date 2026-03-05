Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández is an actual footballer, and was seen training with USL team

HQ

Cristo Fernández, Mexican actor behind the lovable Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, may be making a surprise return to professional football, and fans of the Apple TV+ are freaking out seeing the actor who played for a made up football team in a TV show play for a real football team in United States.

As reported by Barstool Sports, Fernández has been training with American team El Paso Locomotive FC, which plays in the USL Championship, second tier of "soccer" in the United States, behind the MLS. He even made it into a pre-season friendly match against New Mexico United, and now the Texan team is deciding if they want to hire Fernández for the new season, that start this week.

As reported by GOAL, Cristo Fernández was also seen training with Chicago Fire II last month, a reserve team of the MLS franchise which plays in MLS Next Pro (third tier of football in the US).

Fernández, 35, was actually an amateur footballer who played for Club Deportivo Estudiantes Tecos in Guadalajara, Mexico, since he was 15, but suffered a knee injury that pushed him away from football, and he instead pursued a career in acting. He became well known internationally in Ted Lasso and got small roles in blockbusters like Transformers Rise of the Beasts, Venom: The Last Dance and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Will Cristo Fernández channel his inner Dani Rojas and become a professional footballer again at the age of 35?