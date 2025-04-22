Ted Lasso star compares show's return to dead cat

HQ

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has an incredibly unique take on the show's return. After appearing to wrap up with its third season back in 2023, the football series will apparently be revived with a fourth season, which is currently being written.

Goldstein, a writer on the show as well as being the actor who plays Roy Kent, spoke about the return on the Wild Card podcast, where he likened the show's return to a dead cat. "I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat," he said. "They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. 'I wish the cat would come back.' And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn't their cat."

"I think about that all the time," Goldstein continued. "I guess I'm saying I feel like that kid. Like 'We buried it... We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' It's too much power."

Goldstein is expected to return as Roy Kent in the fourth season, alongside Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, and other key members of the cast. We'll have to wait and see who else returns in the Ted Lasso revival when it hits our screens.