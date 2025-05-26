Ted Lasso: Season 4 starts filming in July

HQ

Ted Lasso is making a return. Following wrapping up after three beloved and popular seasons, it looked like the Apple TV+ comedy series was well and truly over. But that won't be the case. Apple wants more and the cast are eager to return to the wholesome series too.

What we don't know as of yet is when exactly we should expect Ted Lasso to return to the streaming platform. Apple has never mentioned a firm date, but 2026 does seem like a safe bet, especially following the latest comment from one of its biggest stars, Hannah Waddingham.

Known for playing the role of AFC Richmond owner Rebecca in the show, Waddingham has recently appeared on Capital FM Radio to state: "We thought we'd mourned the loss, and now it's rising from the dead... We start shooting in July."

You can see Waddingham's full statement on the matter in the video below, with the Ted Lasso reference starting from 9:20.

Are you looking forward to more Ted Lasso?