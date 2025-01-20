Ted Lasso: Season 4 rumours swirl as leading star delivers massive tease

HQ

Apple TV+ once again returning to the world of Ted Lasso is perhaps one of the entertainment world's current worst-kept secrets, as while the streaming giant and production company has yet to announce anything officially, there have been a lot of teasers and hints that more episodes are on the way.

The latest of these comes directly from one of the show's leading stars as recently Nick Mohammed took to social media to deliver a short video that explained why he has to change a few dates on his Show Pony tour all because of upcoming production dates that he cannot/will not miss. While that might sound a bit elusive, the big "believe" sign that he's holding up at the same time basically dispels any mystery about the project he is hinting at.

"I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly. In the meantime, I would really appreciate it if people just didn't speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad."

Mohammed is known for the role of Nate Shelley in Ted Lasso, the former kit manager for AFC Richmond who catapulted into the big leagues and soon afterwards found himself managing West Ham United of all teams. Things didn't exactly go to plan here, but to save us spoiling the fabulous story, we'll just pipe down and tell you to go and watch the wonderful Ted Lasso instead.

