Ted Lasso Season 4 gets first look images

The biscuits are back, baby! Ahead of its release this summer, the fourth season of Apple TV's hit Ted Lasso has just got some first-look images, posted by the streamer itself. While Season 3 might have been touted as the last run for Richmond FC, it appears that was only in regard to the men's team.

In Ted Lasso Season 4, Ted is returning to England again, where he'll be coaching Richmond's women's team this time around. In the images, we see that we'll be getting to know a whole new team, including an assistant coach played by Tanya Reynolds. Some fans wonder whether she'll be replacing Coach Beard in the series, but it's worth saying we've only seen four images so far, and don't know where Season 4 will go.

We do know that there are some cast members who will not be returning. Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tart in the first three seasons, could not make it back due to scheduling conflicts. Therefore, we'll have to see how Ted Lasso shapes up in its new era this summer.