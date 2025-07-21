Ted Lasso Season 4: first teaser and synopsis revealed by Apple

HQ

Ted Lasso, the hit Apple TV+ about an American football coach in charge of a Premier League football club, ran for three seasons, and when it ended in May 2023, they confidently said that it had ended for good. However, plans changed, and this year it was announced that the series would return for a fourth season.

If being kind is punk rock, as the new Superman says, Jason Sudeikis' mustachioed football coach is the punkiest of them all. And he is coming back, alongside -most of- his gang, for a fourth season, which is currently in production, as this short teaser featuirng Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift, having lunch... in an American dinner?

Apple teases that "we're not in Richmond anymore" and Variety confirms that, indeed, they are filming in Kansas. It seems that the fourth season (or at least some episodes) will take place away from AFC Richmond's grounds (the fictional London club that in reality is shot in FA Cup winners Crystal Palace's stadium).

"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would", the official synopsis says. Thanks to Variety, we have a few more good news, as it's been confirmed that Brett Goldestein and Brendan Hunt will also make their return, alongside new cast members: Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, who will play Ted's son Henry Lasso.