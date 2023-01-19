Ted Lasso season 3 to premiere this spring

The confirmation of a second season was just a few months old when Apple greenlit a third for Ted Lasso, so it wasn't especially surprising when 2021's story ended on a kind of cliffhanger. We've been waiting a long time to see how this separation will spice things up, but the kick-off isn't far off anymore.

Apple has shared the first image from season 3 of Ted Lasso, and takes this opportunity to also confirm our beloved coach will have this meeting with Nate Shelley and Rupert Mannion inside London Stadium when the story continues this spring.