Ted Lasso season 3 has started production

HQ

It has been revealed that the award-winning Apple TV series, Ted Lasso has officially started production on its third season. Revealed in a tweet by Apple TV that accompanied an announcement from Nike, the news will hopefully mean that we don't have to wait too long for the comedy series to return, especially as we've had a new season in the summer in both 2020 and 2021 previously.

Otherwise, the announcement from Nike seems to suggest that after years of being asked for by the public, Apple has found a partner to produce official A.F.C. Richmond (the football club in the show) kits. If this is the case, you can check out a glimpse of how the kits might look in the image below.

Would you grab an official A.F.C Richmond jersey?