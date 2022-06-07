Ted Lasso may end with Season 3

HQ

It looks like the third season of Apple's Ted Lasso, which is currently being filmed, may just be the final season of the comedy show. This comes from writer and Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein, who when speaking with The Times stated:

"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

On the show, Goldstein plays the foul-mouthed former footballer turned coach Roy Kent, but he also serves as one of the writers for the series, a duty that is also handled by creator and lead star Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso himself).

The show has also grown to become massively popular and has won a wealth of Emmy's and other awards over the years, which is what makes it a rather surprising development that the upcoming third season may be the final one.

Apple has yet to make any official announcement as to whether this will actually be the case, but hopefully we'll know more towards when Season 3 officially debuts.