Ted Lasso confirmed for FIFA 23

Many of us love Ted Lasso and in anticipation of the final season of the TV series, here's some nice news. It was already known that instead of creating your own coach, you will be able to play as famous leaders like Pep Guardiola or Jürgen Klopp, and it is now also clear that the fictional coach Ted Lasso will be one of the coaches you can choose from.

As if that wasn't enough, the equally fictional team AFC Richmond that Lasso coaches will also be available, complete with players and everything. That means, of course, that we'll be able to dominate the midfield with Roy Kent and kick goals like Jamie Tartt.

EA revealed all of this earlier today in a video that includes Wayne Rooney speaking very highly of the much-loved coach. It deserves to be mentioned that this might not be the only game where Ted Lasso shows up, as he is also rumoured to join the MultiVersus roster.