Ted Danson and The Good Place creator are teaming back up

One of the more beloved and well-received shows as of late was the comedy series The Good Place, a series that delved into the afterlife in a very light-hearted and creative manner. That show was created by Mike Schur and saw Ted Danson in the lead role, and considering The Good Place ended a few years ago you might be wondering why we're telling you all of this? That's because Schur and Danson are teaming back up.

Netflix has presented a first look at its upcoming comedy series A Man on the Inside. The show is created by Schur and features Danson in the leading role again, and as for what it's about, it's based on the documentary The Mole Agent that was nominated for an Oscar in 2021.

The exact plot synopsis states: "Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife's passing, he's become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter. But when he spies a classified ad from a private investigator, he's inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure, going undercover to solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom."

You can see the trailer for A Man on the Inside below ahead of its arrival on Netflix on November 21.