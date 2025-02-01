English
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Technical issues plague the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

We're getting some bad déjà vu from the PC launch of The Last of Us Remastered.

Sony's release of the previously PlayStation-exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't gone as smoothly as one might have hoped. On Steam, the game has received a decidedly mixed reception, with only 55% of reviews being positive. Many players are reporting severe technical issues, including frequent crashes, textures failing to load, audio desyncing, and excessively long loading times.

Unsurprisingly, these problems have made Spider-Man 2 nearly unplayable for many users. This is also not the first time PlayStation ports have come under fire for performance issues. As many will remember, The Last of Us Remastered faced a slew of similar shortcomings when it was released on PC via Steam.

Have you purchased Spider-Man 2 on Steam? Are you experiencing any performance issues?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

