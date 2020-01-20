Techland's Dying Light 2 delayed indefinitely

Techland's Dying Light 2 follows the trend of big Spring releases getting delayed, Techland revealed earlier today in a message posted to Twitter. In the message, which you can read below or on the official Twitter page, Techland states that while it was aiming for a Spring 2020 release, the ambitious nature of the project will require more work and, with that, more time for the developers to put in the work needed.

Those who have been following the development of the game won't be surprised by this, considering Dying Light 2 is appearing to be an immensely ambitious project for Techland to take on, expanding on every aspect of the first game.