Techland will share the PS4 & Xbox One version of Dying Light 2 gameplay with us this month

Techland's Dying Light 2 has gone gold about a month ago and it's on track to hit its release date. Everything seems to be going well. Just, we haven't really seen how it'd be when the game runs on the previous-gen consoles, even though the developer has already held several showcases for the upcoming title.

But worry not, the studio thought of this, too. According to Techland's community manager @Uncy8, we will soon be able to see the PS4 & Xbox One version of gameplay footage:

"A lot of people were asking me on Discord, so I think it's only fair to also say it here:

We're planning to show old-gen gameplay as we know how important it is for our players. I cannot share any dates yet, you can expect it to be shown in January".

There you have it. As stated above, the specific showcase date hasn't been revealed but it should be shared soon, and we will let you know once we hear more details.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is expected to land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, also it will be released on Nintendo Switch via Cloud.