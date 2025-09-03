Techland reveals Dying Light: The Beast's PC specs

HQ

Dying Light: The Beast is just over two weeks away from release. After a small delay pushing the game out of August and into September, we've not got long to wait until Kyle Crane is unleashed on all platforms. But, if you're a PC player, you're probably waiting to see if your rig can run Techland's latest mix of zombies and parkour.

As per the newly revealed PC specifications, no matter what you've got for a CPU and GPU, you'll need 16GB of RAM and 70GB of SSD space to run Dying Light: The Beast. 32GB of RAM is recommended for high and ultra settings, too, alongside some beefy specs.

For Minimum settings, which runs the game at 1080p resolution and 30 fps, you won't need anything fancy. An Intel i5-13400F or AMD Ryzen 7 5800F can serve as your GPU, with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, or Intel Arc A750.

We've got the full list of recommended settings below, but we'll jump to Ultra for the biggest differences in what kind of PC you'll need to get this game at a smooth 4K 60fps with ray tracing on Ultra too. You'll need an Intel i9-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950 X3D as a CPU, and an Nvidia RTX 5070 or an AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPU, which is quite the leap when it comes to technology.

Check out the full PC specs below, plus laptop specs if you prefer portable PC gaming: