Techland revamps Dying Light: The Beast with massive Restored Land update

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Dying Light: The Beast is getting a massive content overhaul, thanks to the free update Techland calls Restored Land. Launching today, the 26th of March, this is seen as the ultimate way to play a Dying Light game, adding features that really let you change the state of the game world around you.

No longer are you forced to deal with constantly respawning zombies if you don't wish to see them anymore. Restored Land, as the name would suggest, lets you clear the map of infected if you wish. Zombies killed by the player won't respawn, and while this might sound like it makes the game a whole lot easier, Techland has put a lot of work into balancing Restored Land to make it a fair, but sometimes strict experience. Looted items no longer respawn, containers provide fewer supplies, and shops don't have as much in stock.

There's also now a permadeath mode, that really lets you put your parkour and fighting skills to the test. Restored Land revolves around one simple philosophy, and it's keeping players responsible for the actions they take in the perilous land of Castor Woods. It's not just new ways to play that this update adds, though, as there are also 33 new quests introduced, alongside new combat finishers, achievements, encounters, and more. You can check out a sneak preview in the trailer below.

As mentioned, this is a free update for all existing owners of Dying Light: The Beast. If you've not yet bought the game, Restored Land will be the new label you'll see on store fronts. It doesn't change the price of the game, but automatically comes with all the Restored Land upgrades if you buy it now.