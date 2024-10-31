Techland: PSSR is more important than the more powerful graphics card in PlayStation 5 Pro

HQ

Sony is marketing the relatively expensive PlayStation 5 Pro console with two key innovations: it uses a DLSS-like upscaling technique called "PSSR", or PlayStation Spectral Super Sampling, and it has more horsepower due to an improved GPU.

But if you ask the developers at Techland, the former might be much more important than the latter. In an interview with GamingBolt, Techland's Tymon Smektała says that PSSR could be very crucial:

"We're just starting to discover the full capabilities of PS5 Pro, but it's already exciting as it gives us a lot more flexibility with graphics and performance. The boost in GPU will allow us to push visual fidelity, especially with complex environmental details like weather effects, which are very core to Dying Light: The Beast's experience. This kind of power also means generally smoother gameplay at higher resolutions, and that's something very important for a game like ours, where the highest level of immersion is of utmost importance. Sony's PSSR is a substantial push for the supersampling tech that other companies are experimenting with. It's a great initiative as, in the future, this can allow developers to focus slightly less on performance and have bigger creative liberty. If what Sony is proposing will become a new standard, then PSSR could potentially turn out to be even more important than the direct increase in GPU power that the console delivers."

However, this requires the support of developers from near and far to work on PSSR, thus gaining more system resources to spend on other things.