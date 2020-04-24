Cookies

Techland: PS5 controller could be "one of the best in history"

Dead Island and Dying Light developer Techland praised the PlayStation 5 'DualSense' controller in a recent interview.

There has been a lot of opinions regarding the Playstation 5 controller shared lately. Some good, some bad but most seemed a bit surprised of the design direction taken. Now the Dying Light lead game designer Tymon Smektala from Techland has voiced what he thinks of the controller to PushSquare - and he apparently loves it:

"I absolutely love it. It's an amazing design, as futuristic as we should expect in 2020 - the sci-fi times we already live in. As for the shape, we need to see how it will fit in the hands, but looking at it I get very good vibes - I think it has a chance to be one of the best in history, just big enough but neat & funky at the same time."

He also revealed exactly what features he thinks stands out for the controller:

"I also think that the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers can be real game-changers, way more than people expect right now. I'm curious about the overall sturdiness of the thing. It looks so sleek I wonder if it will survive accidental falls and rage quits. But all in all, even though I know the initial opinions were varied, for me it's absolutely fantastic."

Are you as impressed as Smektala from what you have seen so far?

