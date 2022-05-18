Techland is working on a fantasy action-RPG

Techland has revealed that it has begun hiring for a new project. Set to be a "AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting," this game will see the Polish developer stepping away from the world of Dying Light for something entirely different.

As this is still an officially unannounced game, the details on its specifics are very scarce, but Techland does promise that this will be a "brand-new world" and a "thrilling journey" all the same.

As for when this title will be announced, don't expect to hear much for quite some time, as being in the hiring process likely means this game is still very early in its development cycle.