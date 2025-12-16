Techland hiring for "a new online experience in the Dying Light franchise"

HQ

Dying Light seems as if it'll be venturing into new spaces, particularly in the online gaming sphere. At least, that's what a new job listing seems to tell us, as it is specifically looking for a Lead Online Game Designer.

As spotted by PCGamesN, what makes this different from a developer who could help build the online experience in a traditional Dying Light game is the job description. It asks for a candidate who will "define the framework and structure for a new online experience in the Dying Light franchise." The project is also described as an "online experience in the Dying Light universe."

In the past, online elements have been brought to Dying Light games, but they have not been explicitly online experiences. Techland also mentions experience in creating in-game economies and working on live-service titles. This could be a spin-off element to an existing Dying Light game, or something entirely new Techland is cooking. The developer declined to comment, but we do know they're working on new projects behind-the-scenes.